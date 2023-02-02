News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Royal Rumble fallout on Raw, WWE ratings surge, NXT Vengeance Day preview, Dynamite and Rampage reviews (93 min.)

February 2, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown with final Royal Rumble hype
  • A review of this week’s WWE Raw including Royal Rumble fallout, Elimination Chamber developments
  • Reaction to WWE’s ratings surge lately
  • A review of NXT on USA and a preview of NXT Vengeance Day
  • A review of AEW Rampage
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including Samoa Joe beating Darby to retain the TNT Titlen and Isiah Kassidy moaning in Kenny Omega’s ear

