FREE PODCAST 2/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review first live NWA Powerrr (71 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review the first live broadcast of NWA Powerrr, a mostly entertaining show with the finals of the Champions Series, a massive 7 on 7 elimination match, plus The Fixers vs. The Country Gentlemen for the U.S. Tag Titles in a smartly booked match, a hot angle with Psycho Love, Thom Latimer and Kamille, and alas, the wedding of Mae Valentine and Aron Stevens, a wet blanket of a main event segment. For VIP we check out Trish Adora vs. Deonna Purrazzo from Women’s Wrestling Army and Leo Rush vs. Alex Price from Beyond Wrestling.

