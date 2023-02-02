VIP AUDIO 2/2 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should Sami turn have been tweaked? Are AEW fans reacting most to “sports entertainment” aspects? What if Reigns gets hurt? Plus Maven, Cody, Kofi, Bray, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Is the Jericho Appreciation Society Right? Does AEW need more “sports entertainment” content? Isn’t that what even AEW fans are reacting most to?
- Should Tony Khan hire more expert backstage personnel to up their game?
- Is Bray Wyatt like the DCEU where the trailers make you think the movie will be great, but the movies are ultimately letdowns? Will Uncle Howdy have a satisfying payoff?
- Would Sami’s turn have been better off with a tweak where the Bloodline turned on him instead?
- What WWF Coliseum Home Video matches would Todd have liked to watch?
- Did the Kevin Owens beatdown at the Royal Rumble too closely resemble the Tyre Nichols video just released?
- What went wrong with Maven becoming a bigger pro wrestling star?
- Won’t it turn out to be a mistake putting Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns instead of Sami Zayn?
- Is it time to acknowledge Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title reign was a mistake and leaves an ugly mark on its history like Dolph Ziggler’s reign?
- Should the Royal Rumble wrestlers be more active even when they’re not the focus?
- Didn’t Sami not only earn sympathy but also respect for how he stood up to the Bloodline?
- What would the alternative plan be if Roman Reigns got hurt before WrestleMania?
- Why do people think WWE fans will grow tired of Cody like AEW fans when the situations are so different?
