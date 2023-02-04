REPORT: ROH TV tapings set to take place at end of February

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH TV tapings will take place this month.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the ROH TV tapings are set to take place at the end of February in Orlando, Fla. The venue has not been confirmed, but the report states that talent believes the tapings will occur at Universal Studios, which is where AEW has taped “AEW Dark” regularly. Another report from Voices of Wrestling stated the tapings will take place on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

Tony Khan stated in December that ROH TV will be housed on ROH’s Honor Club streaming service and had promised an an update on when it would launch after Wrestle Kingdom on Jan. 4 given that NJPW was going to be part of ROH TV, but no update has been given yet since that event took place.

NJPW recently announced they will no longer be taping TV episodes for NJPW Strong, which will now feature chunks of NJPW PPVs that air in the U.S. to fill that timeslot each week on NJPW World. The timing of NJPW’s announcement that they will no longer run Strong tapings matches up with the impending launch of ROH TV.

ROH’s next PPV, Supercard of Honor, is set to take place during WrestleMania weekend.