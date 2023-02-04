VIP AUDIO 2/4 – The Fix Flashback (1-20-2016): Impact analysis including Angle-Lashley, Raw review, Rumble build, B.J. Penn’s UFC comeback, McGreggor’s latest big ticket purchase, “Making a Murderer” dissected (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 20, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

That week’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode with a focus on the ECW vs. Matt Hardy title match including Reby Sky’s role, plus Kurt Angle-Bobby Lashley, and a general overview of the booking three weeks in.

In-depth reaction to Monday’s Raw with some rants about a lack of continuity and common sense in some of the booking.

A general overview of where WWE appears headed on Sunday and in terms of the top WrestleMania line-up.

An overview of the Royal Rumble undercard.

The big news of the week in UFC including a review of the top happenings Sunday night at UFC on FS1, B.J. Penn’s comeback, Ronda Rousey’s vow, Connor McGreggor’s bold goal and new big ticket purchase, and the general MMA handling of eye pokes and point deductions.

A long discussion on “Making a Murderer” from the perspective of Todd the Viewer and Todd the Lawyer.

