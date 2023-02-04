FREE PODCAST 2/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Backstage Rumble stories with two ex-WWE Creative Team members, who helped Cena with promos, Heyman-Stephanie dynamic, more (191 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-25-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews former WWE Creative Team members Court Bauer and Andrew Goldstein. They discuss these topics: Royal Rumble preview, backstage stories about past Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon, TNA ratings, and much more with live calls throughout the show. This is a fascinating show with tons of insight into the inner-workings of WWE and how the Royal Rumble is put together and executed.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they continue their discussion including the Paul Heyman-Stephanie McMahon dynamic with backstage stories and predictions on Heyman’s future with WWE, how Brian Gewirtz got into power and behind the scenes stories on how he could hold court among dignitaries at meetings, and email questions including how meticulously the Rumble is booked in terms of elimination order, how pre-scripted are John Cena’s promos and who has helped him with them over the years, why are some wrestlers on Smackdown instead of Raw, and the best “saves” when things went wrong.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO