AEW Dynamite 2/8 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 8, 2023

AEW Dynamite 2/8 full match card
Bryan Danielson continues his journey toward MJF and the AEW World Championship and The Elite defend the AEW World Trios Championship this week on AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday February 8, 2023

Where: El Paso, TX

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 2/8 Match Card

  • The Elite vs. Top Flight & AR Fox – AEW World Trios Championship
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Rush
  • Ricky Starks in the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet
  • MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita
  • Jaime Hayter vs. The Bunny

