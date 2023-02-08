AEW Dynamite 2/8 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson continues his journey toward MJF and the AEW World Championship and The Elite defend the AEW World Trios Championship this week on AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday February 8, 2023

Where: El Paso, TX

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 2/8 Match Card

The Elite vs. Top Flight & AR Fox – AEW World Trios Championship

Bryan Danielson vs. Rush

Ricky Starks in the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet

MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Jaime Hayter vs. The Bunny

