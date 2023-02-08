Tony Khan comments on future AEW television deal, content library

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says that he expects big increases for flagship AEW programming, Dynamite and Rampage. In an interview with Uproxx, Khan spoke about the future television deal for AEW and the impact of having a credible television partner helped AEW’s early success.

“I expect big increases in the rights for the AEW programs and we’re on a good pace to make a very lucrative deal for the AEW media rights going forward,” Khan said of television negotiations. “We’ve done 174 episodes of Dynamite, 80 episodes of AEW Rampage, our 17th pay-per-view event will be March 5 in Revolution, so we’ve done hundreds and hundreds of hours of AEW content in our library. I also purchased Ring of Honor last year, which is a great promotion with over 20 years of history, thousands of hours of video in their library.

“So overall, AEW has access to so many great wrestling events, including some events that are widely considered to be some of the best wrestling events of all time. There’s a lot of interest in this library as well as the new weekly content we continue to produce each week, and I do think there’s a lot of demand for the library and it makes a lot of sense for us to try to make that AEW library available to fans all over the world on demand.”

AEW is set to negotiate new television deals for it’s content this year. There is no indication as to what the numbers will look like for the new contract at this time.

