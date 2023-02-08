SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling announced a major co-branded show for WrestleMania weekend. The show is called Multiverse United and will feature major matches between NJPW and Impact talent.

BREAKING: IMPACT Wrestling and @njpwglobal present Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive on March 30th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles featuring @Walking_Weapon vs. KUSHIDA and @WillOspreay vs. @SpeedballBailey! #NJPWxIMPACT FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/GCGDF1niWx pic.twitter.com/XGX5QCsGCw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 8, 2023

Three confirmed matches have been announced for the show and include Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander vs. Kushida, and Moose vs. Jeff Cobb. Other matches will be announced soon.

Multiverse United will take place on March 30 from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Impact and New Japan have shared talent for much of the pandemic including the likes of Jay White, Bullet Club, and others.

Confirmed Matches:

Will Ospreay vs Mike Bailey

KUSHIDA vs Josh Alexander

Moose vs Jeff Cobb More match announcements coming soon…#NJPWxIMPACT https://t.co/9nLDYJU3zc — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 aka “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) February 8, 2023

New Japan will be running Battle in the Valley 2 on February 18 from San Jose. The full card is below:

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Match Card

Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone – IWGP Women’s Championship

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor – Filthy Rules Fight

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew – NJPW Openweight Tag Team Championship

Adrian Quest, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada & Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight, Kushida, The DKC & Volador Jr.

