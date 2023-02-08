News Ticker

New Japan and Impact announce major show for WrestleMania weekend

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 8, 2023

Impact and New Japan announce major show together
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling announced a major co-branded show for WrestleMania weekend. The show is called Multiverse United and will feature major matches between NJPW and Impact talent.

Three confirmed matches have been announced for the show and include Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander vs. Kushida, and Moose vs. Jeff Cobb. Other matches will be announced soon.

Multiverse United will take place on March 30 from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Impact and New Japan have shared talent for much of the pandemic including the likes of Jay White, Bullet Club, and others.

New Japan will be running Battle in the Valley 2 on February 18 from San Jose. The full card is below:

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Match Card

  • Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone – IWGP Women’s Championship
  • Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston
  • Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor – Filthy Rules Fight
  • The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew – NJPW Openweight Tag Team Championship
  • Adrian Quest, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada & Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight, Kushida, The DKC & Volador Jr.

CATCH-UP: 2/4 NXT VENGEANCE DAY REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on five title matches out of six, Breakker vs. Waller steel cage, Perez vs. Dolin vs. Jayne, The New Day defends, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*