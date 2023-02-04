2/4 NXT VENGEANCE DAY REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on five title matches out of six, Breakker vs. Waller steel cage, Perez vs. Dolin vs. Jayne, The New Day defends, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT NEW YEAR’S EVIL PLE REPORT

FEBRUARY 4, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. AT THE SPECTRUM CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with Charlotte Flair opening the show in a video, Charlotte’s own (hence her name), as she introduced the main stars of the show almost like it was a game show pairing, squaring off with Flair between them. She started with Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller, then Roxanne Perez and her two opponents, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. She moved on to The New Day defending against Gallus, Chase U, and Pretty Deadly, then Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Fallon Henley and Kiana James. Wes Lee defending against Dijak was next, then ended with the one non-title match, the two-out-of-three falls match between Carmelo Hayes and Apollo Crews. The intro reminded me of American Gladiator, though as a kid I don’t remember the intros as much as the events.

-Vic Joseph and Booker T enthusiastically welcomed viewers for the first road PLE for NXT in years. The North American Champion Lee entered first, which I hate, but I get you want that pop. The arena, at least what wasn’t marked off, looked full. Dijak entered next with his cinema-like black-and-white entrance.

(1) WES LEE vs. DIJAK – North American Championship match

Lee and Dijak circled as a “Wes Lee” chant began. They locked up and Dijak just threw off Lee, who smiled. He taunted Dijak. Dijak has a stance almost like some kind of mixed martial artist. Dijak threw off Lee and hit a stiff shoulder tackle, but Lee just glared up at him. Dijak yelled at him to just stay down. Lee laid down, then kicked Dijak right in the head with the bait. He used his speed to avoid Dijak and head scissor him into a corner. He hit a go-behind, but was thrown off. Dijak sent him to the apron, but ate a sholder, Lee used the top rope to flip in and rana Dijak into another corner, sending him outside, followed by a dropkick. Lee then went for a running lariat, but Dijak hit a vicious Death Valley Driver, basically spiking him outside, but only scored a two-count inside.

He pinned Lee’s left arm behind his back and wailed away for another two-count. Dijak slowed things down and methodically beat away at Lee with a forearm-back elbow-forearm combo in the corner, then a vertical suplex throw for a two-count; Lee landed on the opposite end of the ring. Lee tried fighting back, but Dijak caught him and hit a standing kick to the gut and then just literally tossed Lee outside with a circular throw. Dijak put Lee into the barricade and then back into the ring for another two-count; waiting for an announcer to mention how much energy they’re making their opponent expend on a kick out. Dijak then stomped away at Lee, then beat on him some more in the corner. He whipped Lee across, then hit a big running back elbow into the corner. He sent Lee across again, but this time Lee dodged and Dijak ended up over the ropes and outside.

Dijak reentered the ring, but Lee used his speed to land some kicks and punches to the head and body, including a flurry in the corner. Dijak hit a basement dropkick to force Dijak into a corner, hit a quick superkick, then an enziguri into a deadlift German suplex for a two-count. The crowd is HOT for Lee’s offense in this match. Lee and Dijak fought on the apron on the entrance side. Dijak lifted Lee again for another DVD, but Lee fought out and hit a backbody drop, but Dijak almost missed the entire apron. Lee then hit his cartwheel plancha to the outside on Dijak, impressing Booker T with the ease. Lee rolled Dijak back inside the ring and set for his finisher. Dijak caught him perfectly right into Feast Your Eyes position, but Lee hit a poisonrana. He then powered up Dijak for a fisherman’s driver, and the crowd thought he had it, but it was only for two!

Lee climbed to the top and went for a 450, rolled through, hit a superkick, lost his balance, caught himself, but got caught with a sit-out chokeslam for a two-count. Dijak applied a modified crossface chicken wing (standing), but Lee wouldn’t go down. Lee tried to roll through, but Dijak held on and had it locked in in the middle of the ring. Lee looked to be fading, but he grabbed the ref’s arm. He turned over and rose to his feet as Dijak had cartoonish expressions on his face. They zoomed in on him almost reaching the ropes. Dijak put him in Feast Your Eyes, but Lee rolled out for a close two-count. He then rolled out of the chokeslam again, High Justice apparently, and hit a superkick. Dijak, on his knees, asked for more. Lee hit a big running pump knee, but then ran into a furious discus boot for a two-count.

Dijak hit a superkick and huge lariat, but barely kicked out just before the three-count. Ref Daryl Sharma may have slowed his count as Lee opened his eyes just in time to see the ref’s hand. Dijak grabbed Lee and dragged him to the corner. Dijak climbed to the second rope and lifted Lee into a powerbomb position, well, I think, it was taking a while. He did, but then Lee hit a nasty rana just in time to spike Dijak’s head. Lee climbed and hit a Spiral Tap for only a two to the crowd’s disbelief. Dijak rolled outside to recover. Lee went for a tope, but sidestepped and tossed Lee into the barricade. Dijak grabbed the timekeeper’s nice office chair and then sat Lee in the chair. He grabbed a broom and “trapped” Lee in the chair, hitting him with a stiff superkick. Joseph said this is “referee’s discretion.” Dijak then climbed to the top rope, told the ref to shut up, then moonsaulted, but onto Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. Huh. They saved Lee I guess. Dijak told them to stay out of his business. Dijak went for a springboard, but ate a superkick and Lee’s finisher, the back handspring Pele kick.

WINNER: Wes Lee at 17:03 (back handspring Pele kick)

(Hazelwood’s Take: Holy hell, what an opening match. If that’s an indication of what’s to come, then the rest of the card has a lot to live up to with that quality. Wow. I didn’t see Lee winning, but I love his run. Good for him.)