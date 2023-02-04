FREE PODCAST 2/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom talk Cody, Sami, Jey, WM, then Best Of interview with Jacobs & Corino talking pre-WWE Shield (175 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. Nick and Tom ask the burning WWE Wrestlemania 39 questions: Is Cody Rhodes the right man for Roman Reigns, or do Sami Zayn and Jey Uso both get a seat at this table?

Then we jump back ten years (1-30-2013) to PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Sean Radican interviewing Steve Corino and Jimmy Jacobs. Included in the discussion with live callers is a preview of National Pro Wrestling Day, working with WWE’s The Shield members (Ambrose and Rollins) on the independents, the latest ROH angles, how Delirious will fare in-charge of ROH booking, ROH today compared to Gabe Sapolsky’s booking style, Jacobs enjoying his work with the Juggalos, and more.

