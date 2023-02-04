VIP AUDIO 2/4 – The Deep…Dive with Fann and Cooling: Thea’s Street Fighter garb and commentary, Jon Moxley’s double booking woes, DCEU’s shake up, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann and Will Cooling discuss the issues related to Jon Moxley’s announced appearance in the UK, only for it to be scuppered by AEW’s house show inauguration, DC comics’ slate of movies and how that leads to a dive into “Friends” and their boldness for the era, Thea Trinidad’s role in Street Fighter 6 and how that product has de-volved, NXT’s new indie policy, should Sami get shoe-horned into the Unified WWE Universal Title, and whether Timothy Thatcher is hot.

