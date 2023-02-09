Seth Rollins talks political nature of pro wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins says that as a pro wrestler, you must be able to navigate shark invested waters to survive in the business.

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Rollins spoke transparently about the politics in professional wrestling and how navigating them correctly helps your career.

“I could see your perspective because, yeah, from the outside, you think it’s a cutthroat business, and to an extent it is in some capacity because everybody wants that top spot,” Rollins said on pro wrestling politics. “You know, everyone wants to grow as a performer and the higher up the card you go, the more money you’re gonna earn and that’s the bottom line. But, there’s still a level of respect. It’s like on a Sunday. It’s game time and you’re going, like, you’re out there to kill someone, right, you’re out there to take someone out, but as soon as it’s not that time anymore. As soon as the game is over or the play is over, you help your brother off the field. And that’s what we were in wrestling. Yeah, everyone wants that top spot, everybody wants to be positioned better than everyone else, but at the end of the day, there’s a level of respect for everybody who plays the game. There is a brotherhood, there is a fraternity to that.

“I still love going to work every single day. I think it’s like a roller coaster, right, because there’s so much push and pull backstage and so you’d go through phases. It’s a different world to navigate, it’s just like anything else, any sort of political landscape, there’s sharks in the water, man, and you got to figure out how to navigate those waters, the shallow, the deep, the big fish, the small fish, all of it. You got to figure out where you fit in and how you could survive, it’s really a game of survival. The longer you can survive, the more opportunity you’re going to have to thrive and that’s the name of the game backstage, man.” (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

Seth Rollins will compete at the Elimination Chamber event inside the Elimination Chamber with the WWE United States Championship on the line. Elimination Chamber will air live on Peacock on February 18.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card with Seth Rollins

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford – WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Natalya – WWE Raw Women’s Championship WrestleMania Number One Contender Elimination Chamber Match

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

CATCH-UP: WWE Money in the Bank go-home edition of Smackdown to air live from UK