News Ticker

Impact Wrestling 2/6 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 9, 2023

Impact Wrestling 2/9 Full Match Card
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling is on the road to No Surrender and will feature two PPV qualifying matches this week.

When: Thursday February 9, 2023

Where: Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, FL

How To Watch: AXS TV

Impact Wrestling 2/9/23 Match Card

  • Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch
  • Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona – Impact Digital Media Championship
  • The Death Dollz vs. Killer Kelly & Taylor Wilde
  • Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander
  • Brian Myers vs. Dirty Dango – No Surrender Qualifying Match
  • PCO vs. Shera – No Surrender Qualifying Match

CATCH-UP: 2/2 IMPACT WRESTING TV REPORT: Eight-man main event, Bullet Club in action, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*