VIP AUDIO 2/8 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss the Bloodline storyline, what is and is not tangible, Jey Uso’s dilemma, more (121 min.)

February 9, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s show with Rich and Trav features conversation about the Bloodline storyline and the continued fallout from the Royal Rumble. Rich and Trav argue about what is and is not tangible. Jey Uso’s dilemma this Friday; will he show up to defend his half of the tag team championship? What about after that? Rush and Bryan Danielson put on a clinic on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Are Trish Stratus and Lita “wasted” if they are featured at Elimination Chamber and not WrestleMania? More conversation, plus emails.

