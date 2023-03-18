FREE PODCAST 3/18 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (10 Yrs Ago) Jake Roberts talks recovery and ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini talks Vince-to-Triple H power transition behind scenes (179 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back to two interviews from ten years ago (3-1-2013). First up is Wade Keller’s interview with Jake “The Snake” Roberts and then Wade’s interview with ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini.

Jake detailed his road to recovery at DDP’s house, detailed how Scott Hall was doing in his recovery, and reflected on his bad choices and his dreams for the future. A remarkably frank telling of his road to DDP’s “accountability house” including why DDP made him get rid of his t-shirts when he first arrived. Live caller questions and emails, too.

Then Piermarini discussed hot topics including the Vince McMahon to Triple H power transition behind scenes, Swagger/Zeb controversy, WM29 hype, Miz’s babyface turn, WM30 speculation, Undertaker’s streak, and more including live calls and emails.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO