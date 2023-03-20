VIP AUDIO 3/20 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss a title change, a show-long angle with PCO, Sacrifice lineup and predictions, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo are back to discuss this week’s Impact TV, which featured a title change and a show-long angle with PCO. They also go over the lineup for the upcoming Sacrifice show and give their predictions. They end the show with news items, including the announcements from Impact’s parent company, the signing of KiLynn King, and Impact finally getting action figures.

