VIP AUDIO 3/20 – The Fix Flashback (2-24-2016): Review of salacious Tammy Sytch autobiography dishing dirt on HBK, Sable, more, plus Bellator debacle, how to make Shane-Taker scenario make sense, Edge/Christian show, Goldberg (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 24, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

The blockbuster return of Shane McMahon to Raw including Todd’s reasons for liking Shane in general, and his idea for how to make the Shane-Undertaker scenario makes total sense and serve all of WWE’s wants and needs.

Thoughts on other aspects of Raw this week.

Why Impact is better this year than last and why we’re talking about more about.

Todd’s review of the new Edge & Christian show on WWE Network.

A quick preview of the ROH Anniversary PPV this Friday night.

A detailed review of Tammy Sytch’s salacious new autobiography.

Thoughts on the Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz match.

The Bellator debacle last weekend.

A look back at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

The Anderson Silva vs. Michael Bisping fight.

More!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO