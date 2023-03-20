VIP AUDIO 3/20 – The Fix Flashback (2-24-2016): Review of salacious Tammy Sytch autobiography dishing dirt on HBK, Sable, more, plus Bellator debacle, how to make Shane-Taker scenario make sense, Edge/Christian show, Goldberg (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 24, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
-
The blockbuster return of Shane McMahon to Raw including Todd’s reasons for liking Shane in general, and his idea for how to make the Shane-Undertaker scenario makes total sense and serve all of WWE’s wants and needs.
- Thoughts on other aspects of Raw this week.
- Why Impact is better this year than last and why we’re talking about more about.
- Todd’s review of the new Edge & Christian show on WWE Network.
- A quick preview of the ROH Anniversary PPV this Friday night.
- A detailed review of Tammy Sytch’s salacious new autobiography.
- Thoughts on the Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz match.
- The Bellator debacle last weekend.
- A look back at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night.
- The Anderson Silva vs. Michael Bisping fight.
- More!
