VIP AUDIO 3/20 – The Fix Flashback (2-24-2016): Review of salacious Tammy Sytch autobiography dishing dirt on HBK, Sable, more, plus Bellator debacle, how to make Shane-Taker scenario make sense, Edge/Christian show, Goldberg (118 min.)

March 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 24, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • The blockbuster return of Shane McMahon to Raw including Todd’s reasons for liking Shane in general, and his idea for how to make the Shane-Undertaker scenario makes total sense and serve all of WWE’s wants and needs.
  • Thoughts on other aspects of Raw this week.
  • Why Impact is better this year than last and why we’re talking about more about.
  • Todd’s review of the new Edge & Christian show on WWE Network.
  • A quick preview of the ROH Anniversary PPV this Friday night.
  • A detailed review of Tammy Sytch’s salacious new autobiography.
  • Thoughts on the Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz match.
  • The Bellator debacle last weekend.
  • A look back at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night.
  • The Anderson Silva vs. Michael Bisping fight.
  • More!

