VIP AUDIO 3/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-19-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories, Lita-Matt Hardy, Guerrero & Mysterio, Batista, Indy Line-Up of the Week, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 19, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring an exclusive on rumors of a Matt Hardy-Lita work… New Question of the Week on former WWE wrestlers returning… Real Deal Reaction as Pat plays “WrestleMania Over/Under”… Indy Lineup of the Week (Frankie Kazarian in the ECW Arena)… Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including Guerrero and Mysterio future as a tag team, TNA losing their COO, Steve Corino’s comments on leaving ROH, booking of Batista on Raw and more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO