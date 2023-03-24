VIP AUDIO 3/24 – NJPW Cup 2023 Final PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Heydorn: Sanada and Finlay in finals, Rush vs. Takahashi instant classic, setup for Sakura Genesis, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn for the NJPW Cup 2023 Final PPV roundtable. They cover the show starting with the main event featuring Sanada taking on David Finlay in the finals of the NJPW Cup 2023 tournament. They analyze both men and their respective renewed pushes heading into the match. They then work their way backwards, covering the fantastic Hiromu Takahashi vs. Lio Rush IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship match. Along the way they talk about the storyline developments on the undercard to set up several matches on the upcoming Sakura Genesis PPV on April 8.

