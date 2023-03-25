VIP AUDIO 3/24 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Rey accepts Dominik’s challenge, IC Title contract signing, KO Show with Sami, Cody vs. Kaiser, Rousey’s WrestleMania match revealed (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Rey Mysterio accepting Dominik’s challenge after Dominik gets his mom and sister involved, the Intercontinental Title contract signing, KO Show with Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania match revealed, and more.

