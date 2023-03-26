VIP AUDIO 3/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-26-2005) – The Real Deal: WrestleMania Dream Card line-up, Indy Line-up of the Week with Foley and Styles, Nash Torch Talk, big mainstream story on Cena (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 26, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring a bunch of indy news… New Question of the Week on next month’s major matches… Real Deal Reaction as Pat looks at a “Dream WrestleMania Card”… Indy Lineup of the Week (Sgt. Slaughter, Mick Foley, and A.J. Styles on the same show)… Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk,” Dan Maff leaving ROH, a big mainstream story on John Cena, the future of Smackdown, and more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO