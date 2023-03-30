VIP AUDIO 3/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Cole’s return to ring against Garcia, Omega vs. Cobb, MJF-Perry promo exchange, Cassidy vs. Butcher, Soho vs. Willow, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Bryan Danielson’s heel turn on Kenny Omega, Orange Cassidy defending against The Butcher, Kenny Omega defending the IWGP U.S. Title against Jeff Cobb, J.A.S. takes The Acclaimed out for a night on the town, Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale, Adam Cole’s return to the ring against Daniel Garcia, an MJF-Jungle Boy promo exchange, and more.

