VIP AUDIO 3/31 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Has Punk damaged his chances of returning? Should Cody have a home-base show if he wins? What were the best WM opening matches? Which recently absent WWE wrestlers should return? More (74 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics. This is part one of two…

Did C.M. Punk further undermine the likelihood he’ll be brought back to wrestle in AEW because of his Instagram post last week lashing out at various people in AEW?

Did C.M. Punk’s perception that Tony Khan wanted him to wrestle before being medically cleared add to his mood at the All Out media Q&A?

Which recently inactive wrestlers are you most intrigued to see return at WrestleMania or right after WrestleMania including Randy Orton, A.J. Styles, Matt Riddle, Big E. Jay White, and others?

Would Paul Levesque be better off bringing several wrestlers back all at once or spreading them out?

If Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns, should he have a “homebase show” as champion like Roman Reigns or work equally between Raw and Smackdown?

Does Tony Khan or Jon Moxley look bad in this C.M. Punk situation?

Todd’s thoughts on “Last of Us” as a game-to-TV show transition.

What were the best WrestleMania open matches?

Did Sting make the right call in working for TNA all those years instead of WWE?

Grading the build to every WrestleMania match.

Did WWE hurt the one remaining key authentic aspect of their fan experience?

Will Dan Snyder sell the Washington NFL team and will he buy WWE with that money?

Has masculinity in the Bloodline and WWE in general given them an advantage over AEW which features a different kind of presentation of top stars built around comedy and dopamine rush audience reactions?

Would AEW wrestlers who dislike Punk actually walk out if TK brought Punk back?

