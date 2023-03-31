VIP AUDIO 3/31 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Has Punk damaged his chances of returning? Should Cody have a home-base show if he wins? What were the best WM opening matches? Which recently absent WWE wrestlers should return? More (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics. This is part one of two…
- Did C.M. Punk further undermine the likelihood he’ll be brought back to wrestle in AEW because of his Instagram post last week lashing out at various people in AEW?
- Did C.M. Punk’s perception that Tony Khan wanted him to wrestle before being medically cleared add to his mood at the All Out media Q&A?
- Which recently inactive wrestlers are you most intrigued to see return at WrestleMania or right after WrestleMania including Randy Orton, A.J. Styles, Matt Riddle, Big E. Jay White, and others?
- Would Paul Levesque be better off bringing several wrestlers back all at once or spreading them out?
- If Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns, should he have a “homebase show” as champion like Roman Reigns or work equally between Raw and Smackdown?
- Does Tony Khan or Jon Moxley look bad in this C.M. Punk situation?
- Todd’s thoughts on “Last of Us” as a game-to-TV show transition.
- What were the best WrestleMania open matches?
- Did Sting make the right call in working for TNA all those years instead of WWE?
- Grading the build to every WrestleMania match.
- Did WWE hurt the one remaining key authentic aspect of their fan experience?
- Will Dan Snyder sell the Washington NFL team and will he buy WWE with that money?
- Has masculinity in the Bloodline and WWE in general given them an advantage over AEW which features a different kind of presentation of top stars built around comedy and dopamine rush audience reactions?
- Would AEW wrestlers who dislike Punk actually walk out if TK brought Punk back?
PART TWO OF THIS MEGA-MAILBAG WILL BE POSTED LATER…
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply