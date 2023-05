WWE NXT 5/23 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Two finalist in the NXT Women’s Championship tournament will be crowned on this week’s episode of NXT TV.

When: Tuesday May 23, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 5/23 Match Card

Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton – NXT Women’s Championship tournament semifinal

Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria – NXT Women’s Championship tournament semifinal

Axiom vs. Dabba Kato

Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate

