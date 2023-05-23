WWE sends unbooked talents to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has reportedly sent a batch of talent not booked for Night of Champions to Saudi Arabia.

PWInsider is reporting that Omos, Street Profits, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Rick Boogs have all traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions PLE, but neither have a match on the show at this time.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 airs live on Peacock on May 27. Matches on the show include A.J. Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, and more.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces Money in the Bank qualifying matches set to begin next week