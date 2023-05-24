Tony Khan announces Chicago will host first episode of AEW Collision

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Collision’s first host city has been announced.

In a pre-taped interview on Dynamite tonight, AEW CEO and booker Tony Khan annouced that the first episode of Collision will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. on June 17.

Multiple reports in recent weeks had indicated that Chicago would host the first episode of Collision and feature the return of C.M. Punk, but the location of the first episode of Collision was not announced last week on Dynamite. Khan did announce several other host cities for upcoming editions of Collision on Dynamite last week.

Khan made no mention of Punk in his announcement tonight. Tickets go on sale for the first episiode of Collision in Chicago this Friday at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.