FREE PODCAST 5/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review House of Glory’s Beware the Fury including Fatu vs. Cardona, Mane Event vs. Motor City Machine Guns, more (76 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review House of Glory’s Beware the Fury, but there’s no need to be cautious. They dive in head-first for an unruly show where the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu collides with heel-heat magnet Matt Cardona, plus Jake Something goes head-to-head with Charles Mason, tag team favorites the Mane Event battle The Motor City Machine Guns, lots of overbooking, an apparent on-screen murder, and much more. For VIP listeners, the Glory days continue when Chris and Justin look at Glory Pro Wrestling and watch champion Camaro Jackson defend his belt against Karem, and friend-of-show Dak Draper wrestles Moses the Deliverer.

