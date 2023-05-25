FREE PODCAST 5/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Punk update, Double or Nothing final hype with Four Pillars, Jericho-Cole, live callers, emails (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They discuss the United Center announcement and the latest on C.M. Punk, the needlessly low expectations for The Young Bucks outside of their infrequent standout tag matches, the MJF-Pillars hype with Darby Allin standing out, and some disgruntled viewers regarding this episode and the overall PPV hype. Eric Krol brings the stats regarding Punk’s impact on AEW, too.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO