Tony Khan addresses whether there will be a roster split with the addition of new AEW Collision show

Tony Khan said today during the media Q&A for Double or Nothing that he is intentionally being vague about whether there will be a roster split between Dynamite and the new Collision series starting next month. He said he wants to build curiosity about how they present the roster with two additional prime time hours.

Collision’s initial press release listed wrestlers who haven’t been regulars on Dynamite recently including C.M. Punk (although his name was scrubbed from the press release once it was issued), Andrade, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Thunder Rosa. The lack of other big names such as Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks sent a signal that the existing Dynamite top stars might remain exclusive to the Wednesday show.