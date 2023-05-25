VIP AUDIO 5/24 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk CM Punk and AEW Collision, The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes dominating, “Hogwarts Legacy,” more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Trav and Rich catch up after a month off. Rich is back from the U.K., but somehow they never get into Rich’s big trip! The guys talk about AEW’s pay-per-view this weekend, but mainly focus on C.M. Punk being back and AEW’s new Saturday show, Collision. Is AEW really doing a brand split? Yikes. The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes are still dominating their respective shows. Travis beat the new “Hogwarts” game and gives a review. Book club and reading challenge update. So many backed up emails, they only get to half of them!

