Nick Khan gives update on WWE media rights conversations

Nick Khan says that conversations regarding WWE media rights have gone “phenomenally well.”

Khan spoke at the JP Morgan TMT Conference and was open about where WWE stands with their current television partners and potential buyers.

“We’re just out of the exclusive negotiating window with Fox,” Khan said of the television deal status for WWE. “We’re still in the window with NBCU. Conversations with both have gone phenomenally well. What we’re trying to balance here is getting the maximum value for what we consider these media rights to be.

“We think our product has overdelivered on USA. If you look at their (Fox) pivot, post the Disney transaction, into live and into sports, we think that we fit in quite well there. And we’ll see if there’s more to build with these two entities. At the same time, we’re always in touch with all of the buyers in the marketplace about what they’re looking for.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

The WWE was sold to Endeavor in April and will merge with UFC to create a $20 billion entertainment company. Khan will serve as the President of the WWE in the new company.

Khan joined WWE in August of 2020 and has led negotiations for media rights including the WWE Network deal with Peacock.

