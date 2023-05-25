News Ticker

New Japan issues statement on Mercedes Mone

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 25, 2023

New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued a statement regarding Mercedes Mone and the injury she suffered at the NJPW Strong Resurgence event on Sunday night while wrestling in the main event.

“During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle,” the statement read. “Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery.”

Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightengale was the main event of the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship tournament. In the end, Nightengale won the match to become the inaugural champion. Mone was carried out of the ring.

