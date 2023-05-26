FREE PODCAST 5/25 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-23-2018) Keller & Chiari – Reaction to WWE’s new Fox deal, Bryan shows fire, Nakamura vs. Styles, live callers, emails (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (5-23-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari of Ring Rust Radio to analyze the Fox Network deal and how they saw it changing the face of the industry from various angles including storylines, roster split, business side, and more. Also Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy, the Shinsuke Nakamura-A.J. Styles stipulation segment, New Day on Miz TV, and more.

Then in a bonus previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline, Wade presents a start to finish rundown of Smackdown including Daniel Bryan shows fire and determination and sets sights on WWE Title, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. A.J. Styles with high stakes, Carmella celebrates and finds out next challenger is Asuka, New Day vs. The Bar with MITB stakes, and more.

