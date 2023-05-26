FINAL Impact Wrestling Under Siege 2023 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Impact Wrestling returns to PPV on Impact Plus with Under Siege featuring Trinity Fatu and an Impact World Championship match.
When: Friday May 26, 2023
Where: Western Fair District Agriplex in London, ON
How To Watch: Live on Impact Plus
Impact Wrestling Under Siege 2023 Match Card
- Steve Maclin vs. PCO – Impact World Championship
- Trinity Fatu vs. Gisele Shaw
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace – Impact Knockouts Championship
- ABC vs. Subculture – World Tag Team Championship
- Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin – X Division Championship
- Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King
- Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley – Scramble Number One Contender Match for Impact World Championship
- The Design vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann & TBD
