FREE PODCAST 5/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Jimmy Uso stands up to Reigns, Theory defends against Sheamus, live callers, emails (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Jimmy Uso standing up to Roman Reigns and more great performances and intriguing twists in the Bloodline storyline. They also talk about L.A. Knight, Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Title, final Night of Champions hype, and more with live calls and emails.
