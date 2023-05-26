WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/26): Keller’s report on KO Show with Bloodline, Theory vs. Sheamus for U.S. Title, Styles vs. Kross

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MAY 26, 2023

TAPED 5/19 IN COLUMBIA, S.C. AT COLONIAL LIFE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand signature, they cut to the camera panning the audience as Michael Cole introduced the show. He said this was a warm-up for Night of Champions the next day.

(1) AUSTIN THEORY vs. SHEAMUS (w/Butch, Ridge Holland) – U.S. Title match

Cole and Wade Barrett talked up Sheamus’s title history and his quest to win the U.S. Title again. Cole said Butch needs to settle down. When Theory came out, Barrett said he’s got as bright of a future as anyone in WWE, but antagonizing the Brawling Brutes might be a bad call. Theory said he should be trying to dodge Sheamus; he said he dodged Brock l.esnar in his day and never wrestled him. The bell rang five minutes into the hour.

Theory ended a test of strength stalemate mid-ring with a kick to the gut. Sheamus took over right afterward until Theory shoved Sheamus into the ringpost as they battled on the ring apron. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Ten minutes in, Sheamus went for a White Noise on the second rope, but Theory slipped free and battered Sheamus across his back. Theory lifted Sheamus onto his shoulders and then spun him around and landed a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Cole said the fans were showing respect for both wrestlers. Sheamus countered a Theory blockbuster attempt with a high knee. He scored a two count. Barrett wondered how Theory was still conscious. Theory retreated to ringside and grabbed a chair. Ridge yanked it away. Sheamus then bashed Theory across his chest with forearms as the crowd counted along to 25.