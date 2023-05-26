5/26 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns/Sikoa on K.O. Show, Theory vs. Sheamus US Title, Rodriguez/Shotzi vs. Damage Ctrl, Styles vs. Kross

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MAY 26, 2023

COLUMBIA, SC AT COLONIAL LIFE ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed various shots of the crowd as Michael Cole introduced the show. He said that Night of Champions is tomorrow from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They then showed a graphic for the K.O. Show with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Wade Barrett hyped the segment. They then showed a graphic for A.J. Styles against Karrion Kross. Cole said the match will be later on.

-Sheamus made his entrance with Ridge Holland and Butch. Cole said that Sheamus is looking to win his fourth United States title.

-Austin Theory made his entrance. The crowd booed. Cole then mentioned that Sheamus gave Theory a Brogue Kick last week on Smackdown, which led to this match.

-Formal ring introductions took place.

(1) SHEAMUS (w/ Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. AUSTIN THEORY (c) – United States Championship Match

They locked up and Sheamus backed Theory into the corner. Sheamus then grabbed a headlock and Theory transitioned into a waistlock. Sheamus shot Theory off the ropes and took him down with a shoulder block. They then went to a test of strength and Theory kicked Sheamus in the gut. Sheamus recovered and took Theory down with a clothesline. Sheamus stayed on Theory with a right hand and an uppercut. Theory countered and sent Sheamus to the corner then sent him to the apron with a nice dropkick. Theory went for Ten Beats but Sheamus blocked and delivered a series of elbows. Sheamus lifted Theory to his shoulders on the apron but Theory wriggled free and drove Sheamus into the post. Theory then slammed Sheamus on the apron and Sheamus fell to the arena floor. Theory celebrated in the ring. [c]

Theory pounded on Sheamus. Sheamus tried to fight back but Theory kicked him down and made the cover for a one count. Sheamus recovered and took Theory down. Theory reversed an Irish whip and took Sheamus down with an elbow. Theory made another cover for another one count. Theory put on a headlock and Sheamus got to his feet and sent Theory to the corner. Theory recovered with a right hand and a roll into a blockbuster. Theory made the cover for a near fall. Theory taunted Sheamus and shoved his face. Sheamus got to his feet and hit a headbutt and a series of punches. Sheamus came off the ropes with a kick then a pair of clotheslines. Sheamus sent Theory into the corner and hit a running clothesline. Sheamus lifted Theory to his shoulders but Theory wriggled free. Theory charged but Sheamus countered with an Irish Curse Backbreaker for a near fall. Sheamus got another big slam for another near fall. Sheamus looked on in disbelief and lifted Theory to his shoulders as he climbed the ropes. Theory got free and clubbed Sheamus on the back. Theory climbed the ropes and clubbed Sheamus some more. Theory then dropped down and lifted Sheamus to his shoulders and spun him into an impressive slam. Theory made the cover for another near fall. Theory went to the apron and rolled through but Sheamus met him with a big knee. Sheamus made the cover for a near fall. Theory rolled to the apron and Sheamus went for Ten Beats but Theory got free and hit a kick. Theory dropped to the floor and grabbed a chair. Theory started back toward the ring but Butch took the chair from him on the apron. Sheamus grabbed Theory and delivered Ten Beats. He hit twenty-five before Theory collapsed and rolled into the ring. Sheamus measured but Pretty Deadly appeared and attacked Butch and Holland at ringside. Sheamus took out one member of Pretty Deadly then grabbed the other for Ten Beats. Theory rolled Sheamus up and got the win.

WINNER: Austin Theory in 12:00 to retain the United States Championship

-Pretty Deadly exited through the crowd as the Brutes regrouped at ringside and Theory posed on the stage.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Some really good spots from Theory in that one. I actually don’t mind the roll up finish here as it keeps the story going and they can get more out of this down the line. It also made sense to get Pretty Deadly involved to continue that story as well. I want to see Theory just beat Sheamus in the end, but he held his own in this and actually got a good amount of offense. For a second there I thought they might do a title change. I’m glad they didn’t and these two worked well together for a first time out. I have high hopes for this going forward. Good TV match to open the show.)

-Barrett and Cole sat ringside and Cole threw to the segment from last week with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and the Bloodline. The video showed the attack from the Usos and Reigns scolding them afterward. The video then shifted to the Usos’ loss to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

-The Bloodline was in the back. Heyman asked the Usos to join Reigns in the ring next week for the 1,000 day celebration. Jimmy said he didn’t see what Reigns’ issue was. Jimmy started to leave and Reigns told him to sit down. Jimmy didn’t. Reigns repeated himself, then stood up and got in Jimmy’s face. Reigns told Jimmy to do something. Jimmy stared Reigns down. Reigns told Jimmy to make it happen and asked him to think about when they were kids. Reigns said he whooped him then and he will now. Reigns said nothing has changed. Reigns said that Jimmy is going to respect him. Jey stood up and ushered Jimmy out of the room.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love the change in the dynamic here. Jimmy is now the one being defiant and Jey is the one trying to keep the peace. There’s so many ways they can go with this story and we’re all just here for the ride. Sikoa continuing to be the presence in the background is also telling. He doesn’t have any allegiance to his brothers at all, but will carry out Reigns’ wishes without questioning it. I wonder when they’re going to fully play that card. I also wonder when Jimmy or Jey will finally snap. I always assumed it would be Jey, but now, they’re making a case that it could be Jimmy. Just so many layers and questions to all of this and so many directions they could go.)

-They showed a graphic for Reigns and Sikoa on the K.O. Show. Cole hyped the segment for later in the night.

-Raquel Rodriguez made her entrance. Rodriguez paused at the top of the ramp and Shotzi made her entrance on the tank. They showed a graphic for the match with Rodriguez and Shotzi against Damage Ctrl. Cole said the match will be after the break. [c]

-Damage Ctrl made their entrance. Cole threw to a video from this past Monday on Raw where Shotzi and Rodriguez teamed up. They then showed a graphic for the fatal four way match for the Women’s Tag Team titles on Monday.

(2) RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ & SHOTZI vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley & Iyo Sky)

Bayley and Rodriguez started. Bayley pushed Rodriguez’s face and Rodriguez took Bayley to the corner. Bayley took the advantage and tagged in Sky. Rodriguez took down Sky and tagged in Shotzi. The four women brawled in the ring. Shotzi and Rodriguez dumped Bayley and Sky to the outside. Shotzi hit a dive to take them both down. Shotzi rolled Sky into the ring and made the cover for a two count. Rodriguez tagged in and went after the arm of Sky. Bayley made a blind tag and attacked Rodriguez from behind. Sky dropkicked Rodriguez into a roll up by Bayley for a near fall. Bayley stalked Rodriguez as they cut to break. [c]

Bayley choked Rodriguez with the middle rope. Sky tagged in and hit a dropkick. Sky went after the arm of Rodriguez. Rodriguez reached for Shotzi but Sky pulled her back and tagged in Bayley. Rodriguez took them both down but Bayley hung on. Rodriguez kicked Bayley off and tagged in Shotzi. Shotzi ran around the ring and hit a facebuster on Bayley. Shotzi followed up with a running knee and a suplex. Shotzi hit a senton on Bayley in the ropes and made the cover for a near fall. The ref tossed Sky out of the ring and Bayley poked Shotzi in the eye. Sky tagged in and hit a kick to Shotzi. Sky made the cover but Rodriguez made the save. Sky went for a stomp on Shotzi but Shotzi blocked. Sky hit a kick anyway. Sky went for a suplex but Shotzi landed on her feet. Shotzi hit a butterfly suplex and bridged into a cover. Bayley made the save. Shotzi dumped Bzyley to the outside then tagged in Rodriguez. Shotzi went to the top rope and Rodriguez lifted Sky. Bayley knocked Shotzi off the top. Rodriguez drove Sky into the corner but Bayley made the tag. Bayley went for a roll-up but Rodriguez blocked. Sky came off the top and hit a missile dropkick on Shotzi. Sky also partially landed on Rodriguez which knocked her into the cover on Bayley for the win.

WINNER: Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi in 10:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: It was contrived, but I actually liked the finish. I didn’t expect it and it came off as creative. It also fuels the break-up of Damage Ctrl. The break-up of Damage Ctrl feels a little cleaner now with Dakota Kai out. They can go with a face turn for Sky and Bayley can be a heel. When Kai comes back, she can be something completely different or side with one of them. In the long run, the injury could be for the best as long as they don’t drag out the break-up until Kai can return. On top of that, it’s crazy how much more bearable Rodriguez is without Liv Morgan around.)

-They showed a graphic for A.J. Styles against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. Cole then threw to a video recap of Rollins’ sit down interview with Corey Graves.

-Cole and Barrett were ringside. Barrett threw to a video package on Styles. The package showed previous footage of Styles, then his arrival in WWE. The video showed various highlights of Styles’ time in WWE and highlighted his WWE title win in 2017. The video then transitioned to Styles’ comments about being the new World Heavyweight Champion. After the video, they showed the title match graphic again. Cole said this is part of the triple main event tomorrow in Saudi Arabia.

-Hit Row made their entrance. They then showed a graphic for Ashante thee Adonis against Cameron Grimes. Cole said the match is up next. [c]