VIP AUDIO 5/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 4 of 4): Mauro for Collision? Is Ace Steele controversy needless? Could R-Truth roll-up Seth at NOC? Orange Cassidy, Roster Split, UK TV, more (62 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

NOTE: This is part two of two of this week’s Fix Mailbag and part four of four overall for this week’s mega-Fix episode:

Is it a big deal at all to let Ace Steele hang out with C.M. Punk?

Could the new WWE World Hvt. Title be defended outside of WWE given how Triple H framed it on TV?

Should WWE form their own Bullet Club?

Is the latest Roster Split being weakened already? How does WWE feel about sticking with a hard split for a year?

Can a case be made that AEW Collision makes it easier to keep up on AEW now?

Could R-Truth roll-up Seth Rollins after he wins at Night of Champions?

What’s going to happen with AEW in the U.K. in terms of TV channels?

How should this era be defined relative to boom periods of the past?

A listener defense of Orange Cassidy

Could Tony Khan’s booking sheet have just been a prop?

What about Mauro Ranallo as host of Collision?

