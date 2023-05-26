VIP AUDIO 5/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 4 of 4): Mauro for Collision? Is Ace Steele controversy needless? Could R-Truth roll-up Seth at NOC? Orange Cassidy, Roster Split, UK TV, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
NOTE: This is part two of two of this week’s Fix Mailbag and part four of four overall for this week’s mega-Fix episode:
- Is it a big deal at all to let Ace Steele hang out with C.M. Punk?
- Could the new WWE World Hvt. Title be defended outside of WWE given how Triple H framed it on TV?
- Should WWE form their own Bullet Club?
- Is the latest Roster Split being weakened already? How does WWE feel about sticking with a hard split for a year?
- Can a case be made that AEW Collision makes it easier to keep up on AEW now?
- Could R-Truth roll-up Seth Rollins after he wins at Night of Champions?
- What’s going to happen with AEW in the U.K. in terms of TV channels?
- How should this era be defined relative to boom periods of the past?
- A listener defense of Orange Cassidy
- Could Tony Khan’s booking sheet have just been a prop?
- What about Mauro Ranallo as host of Collision?
