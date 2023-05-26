VIP AUDIO 5/26 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 4): Wade and Todd do a mock AEW Roster Split Draft, how to make Collision novel, is Punk situation an indictment of TK’s leadership, Jarrett faction name ideas, Davey Boy Jr. for All in, WWE in-ring style history, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

What is WWE’s history of having a variety of in-ring styles compared to now where there is a more homogeneous vibe from match to match?

Might Davey Smith Jr. be brought in to AEW’s All In show at Wembley Stadium?

Would AEW benefit from talking about their weight divisions and titles with a hierarchy the way MLW does?

How would Bill Watts and Jim Cornette have presented Orange Cassidy? Will Orange eventually become Black Cassidy and take everything way too seriously?

Some suggestions for the Jeff Jarrett faction!

What could AEW to really present their product in a novel way on Collision instead of just a third and fourth hour of Dynamite?

Is anyone actually excited about AEW Collision?

Is the C.M. Punk fiasco last week an indictment of Tony Khan’s leadership and attention to detail?

Is there any pending litigation involving The Young Bucks and Punk in AEW over their fight backstage?

Wade and Todd engage in an AEW Roster Split Draft to close out part one of the Mailbag.

