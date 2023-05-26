VIP AUDIO 5/26 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 4): Wade and Todd do a mock AEW Roster Split Draft, how to make Collision novel, is Punk situation an indictment of TK’s leadership, Jarrett faction name ideas, Davey Boy Jr. for All in, WWE in-ring style history, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
NOTE: This is part one of two of this week’s Fix Mailbag and part three of four overall for this week’s mega-Fix episode:
- What is WWE’s history of having a variety of in-ring styles compared to now where there is a more homogeneous vibe from match to match?
- Might Davey Smith Jr. be brought in to AEW’s All In show at Wembley Stadium?
- Would AEW benefit from talking about their weight divisions and titles with a hierarchy the way MLW does?
- How would Bill Watts and Jim Cornette have presented Orange Cassidy? Will Orange eventually become Black Cassidy and take everything way too seriously?
- Some suggestions for the Jeff Jarrett faction!
- What could AEW to really present their product in a novel way on Collision instead of just a third and fourth hour of Dynamite?
- Is anyone actually excited about AEW Collision?
- Is the C.M. Punk fiasco last week an indictment of Tony Khan’s leadership and attention to detail?
- Is there any pending litigation involving The Young Bucks and Punk in AEW over their fight backstage?
- Wade and Todd engage in an AEW Roster Split Draft to close out part one of the Mailbag.
