New Raw Women’s Champion crowned at Night of Champions

Asuka is the new WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

At the Night of Champions event on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Asuka defeated Bianca Belair to end her 400 plus day reign as champion. Belair had Asuka on her shoulders for the KOD, but Asuka wiped green mist in her face with her hand and then connected with two kicks to the head before making the pin for the win.

Night of Champions featured the crowning of a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion as well. Seth Rollins and A.J. Styles battled in the opening contest with Rollins hitting the Stomp for the victory.

