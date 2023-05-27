Becky Lynch responds to loss at WWE Night of Champions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After getting attacked from behind by Zoey Stark during her match with Trish Stratus at WWE Night of Champions, Becky Lynch has responded to her words with a cold threat to both Stark and Stratus.

“Revenge is a dish best served cold,” Lynch wrote on Twitter. “Trish Stratus we have unfinished business. Zoey Stark you messed up. Plain and simple.”

Revenge is a dish best served cold.@trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/FjGw59ktmS — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 27, 2023

During the match, Lynch fell out of the ring and then was attacked by Stark. Stark appeared from underneath the ring and connected with a stiff knee shot to Lynch’s face causing her nose to bleed. Stark then rolled Lynch back into the ring and Stratus connected with Stratusfaction to get the victory.

Zoey Stark was drafted to the WWE Raw roster in the 2023 WWE Draft. The match between Stratus and Lynch was the first singles match for Stratus in four years.

