LECLAIR’S WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns & Solo vs. KO & Sami, Lesnar vs. Rhodes, Rollins vs. Styles, more

LECLAIR’S WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS 2023 REPORT

MAY 27, 2023

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA AT JEDDAH SUPER DOME

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-The opening video package, narrated by Triple H, talked up the merits of a champion over clips hyping the triple main event.

-The camera moved slowly up the large ramp as a massive fireworks display exploded from the stage. The camera pulled back to show a wide shot of the Jeddah Super Dome. Michael Cole said they’re expecting a capacity crowd.

At ringside, Michael Cole introduced his partner Corey Graves. Graves introduced the Arabic announce team, also positioned at ringside. Cole talked up the “first of three main events” as A.J. Styles music hit.

Styles marched to the ring. Cole said that, during his recent injury, A.J. started contemplating the future and how much time he had left. He wondered how best to use it. Styles received a strong ovation from the crowd. Cole said the new title was designed with “history in mind.”

A video package aired promoting the match.

“Burn it down!” rang out and the crowd entered into song. Seth Rollins danced onto the stage in a massive leopard print puff jacket. The singing continued long after his music faded out. Mike Rome delivered Championship match introductions. Both men received big, positive reactions.

(1) A.J. STYLES vs. SETH ROLLINS – WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

Michael Cole noted that it’s been four years since A.J. Styles last had a one-on-one match for a World title. Coincidentally, it was against Seth Rollins. A.J. Styles and Seth Rollins approached the center of the ring and went to lock up. Rollins ducked under Styles and played to the crowd instead. They teased another lock up, but Styles caught Seth off guard with a big dropkick. Seth rolled to the apron, checking his face for blood.

Rollins returned to the ring quickly, giving Styles a sly nod. The two locked up again. Rollins grabbed a side headlock. Styles shot him off the ropes, then leapfrogged him. Rollins waved at A.J. flamboyantly. Seth caught Styles with a dropkick, sending him to the outside. Rollins leapt through the ropes and caught him with a quick knee off the apron. He tossed A.J. back in the ring, looking for a stomp. Styles easily evaded.

The camera pulled back to a wide shot of the stadium as Seth hooked A.J. for a Suplex. Styles blocked it and drove Seth hard into the turnbuckle. He shouldered him multiple times, then gave him a Snapmare out of the corner. Styles kicked Seth in the back and grabbed a seated headlock at 3:40. Seth fought to his feet quickly. A.J. leapfrogged Seth out of the corner, then peppered him with quick chops. Styles went to leapfrog Rollins out of the corner again, but Seth caught him this time and slammed him backward into the turnbuckle.

Seth lifted A.J. onto the top turnbuckle and delivered a chop. A.J. fell to the apron, but recovered quickly. The two jockeyed for position on the top turnbuckle. Styles slipped through Rollins’ legs and the two returned to the mat, trading punches. Styles Suplexed Rollins into the turnbuckle. Seth crumpled onto his neck awkwardly. Seth rose slowly, delivering chops to the chest on the way up. Styles teetered, but stayed vertical. He blocked a chop and hit rapid kicks to drop Rollins. Styles followed up with a running forearm. He covered, but Rollins just managed to kick out.

Styles set up for the Styles Clash. Seth forced himself free, driving Styles into the corner. A.J. leapt to the middle rope and dove for a Moonsault, instead flipping all the way over Rollins and connected with a reverse DDT for a cover and two count. Graves and Cole finally acknowledged that Styles would become a member of the Raw roster if he wins the title. Rollins hooked A.J. and delivered a Buckle Bomb to the corner. He shot to the top rope and hit a big splash for a cover and near fall just past 8:30. The camera pulled back again as a weak “this is awesome” chant tried to gain momentum.

Both men rose to their feet slowly. Styles pulled Rollins in and hit an Ushigoroshi. He covered for a two count. Rollins and Styles used the ropes to stand. Seth set up for a Pedigree, but Styles broke free and caught Seth with an Enziguri. Rollins retreated to the corner, but A.J. followed. He climbed the ropes and tried to set up for a Styles Clash from the top. Seth flipped A.J. off of him, taking control. He hoisted Styles up onto the southwest turnbuckle and hooked him for an inverted Superplex. He hit it, held on, and delivered an inverted Falcon Arrow for a cover and near fall just before 12:00.

A.J. writhed on the mat. Seth gave him a couple kicks to the head. He climbed to the top turnbuckle, looking for a Phoenix Splash. Styles moved, but Rollins landed on his feet. A.J. went for a tornado DDT, but Rollins blocked him, shoving him out to the apron. The two traded Suplex attempts from either side of the ropes. Styles lifted Rollins to join him on the apron. He followed up with a release Suplex on the edge of the ring. Styles rolled his opponent back into the ring and set up for the Phenomenal Forearm. Rollins had the wherewithal to throw his body toward the ropes, tripping Styles up and sending him crashing to the floor. Rollins got a running start, diving through the ropes and taking out A.J.

A look of pain washed over Rollins’ face as he grabbed at his knee. Cole and Graves noted that Styles saw it happen. A.J. was quick to roll a hobbled Rollins back in the ring. He immediately applied the Calf Crusher to the injured leg. Rollins managed to roll out of it and hit a clothesline. A replay showed that Seth landed on part of the right foot, seemingly hyper-extending his knee in the process. Both men rose to their feet slowly. They traded punches at the 17:05 mark. Styles hit Seth with a series of open palm strikes, then a swift kick to the injured knee. Seth screamed in agony, then used his good leg to kick Styles. Rollins caught A.J. with a quick Enziguri. Styles shook it off and went for a Pale Kick, but Seth ducked it.

Rollins stumbled to the ropes. He charged for a stomp, but instead stepped on Styles’ hand. He pulled Styles to his feet, but A.J. sprang to life and hit a Pale Kick. Seth lost his footing. Styles pulled him in and hit a Pedigree for a cover and near fall. A.J. had a little bit of blood on his forehead. He climbed to the apron, calling for the forearm. Rollins crawled right toward him and the two locked eyes. A.J. delivered a forearm to create space. Styles leapt up for the forearm, but Rollins picked him out of the air with a Superkick.

With Styles immobilized, Rollins stumbled to the corner. He charged for the Stomp, but his knee gave out and he collapsed onto Styles. A.J. rose first. He pulled Rollins’ into position for the Calf Crusher, but Rollins rolled through it. He hooked Styles and delivered a Pedigree of his own. He shook the leg out, then finally hit the Stomp for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 20:38

Triple H emerged with the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship in hand. He raised Seth’s hand and gave him the title. Rollins celebrated as fireworks shot from the stage.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Look, there’s no redeeming the circumstances surrounding the creation of this title, or the participation of newly-drafted Smackdown wrestlers. It was a mess, and it remains a mess. They’re going to have an incredibly hard time getting people to view this as anything but a consolation prize. Strong criticism of the premise aside, Rollins and Styles had a really good match worthy of a inaugural crowning of a new title. Both men sold the apparent gravity of the moment, and both looked completely enamored with winning the title. If there’s anything negative to say, it’s that the result felt like such a foregone conclusion that it never really felt like the crowd bought into the idea that Styles could win the title. The false finishes were well executed, but ultimately, felt a little hollow. Rollins was just the obvious choice here.)

