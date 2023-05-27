WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS (5/27): Keller’s report on Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for World Hvt. Title, Sami & KO vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS PLE REPORT

MAY 27, 2023

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA AT THE JEDDAH SUPERDOME

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-A video package previewed the show.

-They showed images of the live crowd. Cole said a capacity crowd was expected.

(1) A.J. STYLES vs. SETH ROLLINS – World Hvt. Title match

(Keller’s Analysis: Putting this match on first immediately puts it at considerable risk of seeming as secondary as the old World Title did when was the opening match title while the WWE Title belt main evented. It defines it down as a secondary title. That said, the argument internally within WWE is that going on first is the second most prestigious position on their events if the match has high stakes.)

Cole and Graves talked about the design of the new belt and it being an homage to past titles. Seth made his entrance as fans sang his theme song. After formal ring introductions, Cole said this is the first world title match in more than four years, and the last time Styles lost to Seth. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Seth continued to act as a conductor as the fans continued to sing his song. They were about to do a test of strength, but Seth pulled away to play to the crowd. A frustrated Styles dropkicked him to jump-start the action. Graves said that was a surprising mistake by Seth given the stakes.

Styles battled back and took Seth down with a step-up enzuigiri. Graves said both men are such perfectionists and came prepared for each other, so the outcome could come down to one mistake. Styles set up a Styles Clash from the top rope, but Seth escaped and then took control in the opposite corner. Styles elbowed free, but Seth came right back with his own inverted DDT off the top rope followed by a side slam for a near fall at 12:00.

Seth blocked a Phenomenal Forearm attempt and knocked Styles to the floor. Seth dove to the floor at Styles, but came up limping. Cole said Seth appeared to tweak his knee. Back in the ring, Styles applied a Calf Crusher mid-ring. Seth rolled out of it, but Styles reapplied it. Seth escaped by shifting into chinlock so Styles broke. They replayed the Seth landing in slo-mo and observed the moment on the landing where it appeared Seth tweaked his knee. Seth caught Styles with a quick clothesline. Both were down and slow to get up. They showed the new belt on a table at ringside.

When Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm again at 19:00, Seth kicked him out of mid-air. When Seth went for a stomp, his knee buckles and collapsed. Styles then rolled Seth into position for a Calf Crusher, but Seth slipped free and landed a Pedigree followed by a stomp for the three count.

Triple H entered the ring and presented Seth with the belt as Seth’s music played.

WINNER: Rollins in 20:00 to become the World Hvt. Champion. (****1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Right in the zone of what you’d expect from these two at this stage of their careers, with a smartly crafted story in the match and an economy of meaningful big moves and countermoves with a lot of effective body language selling the intensity early and the grind late in the match. No surprise at all that Seth won, and I can understand from the standpoint of ending this event with more suspense and drama, putting this on somewhere other than last. If you buy the idea that the opening slot is prestigious, then this was a fair placement of the match when looking the layout of this show. It still, though, risks defining it down out of the gate as secondary to whatever Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar are doing, title or no title.) [c]



-They showed the exterior of the dome with an augmented reality falcon on top looking around. Cole said that’s the official bird of Saudi Arabia.

(2) TRISH STRATUS vs. BECKY LYNCH

A video package aired on this match before ring entrances. As Trish made her entrance, Graves asked Cole if he has thanked her lately. Cole said he doesn’t understand why she needs to talk about her past like she does. Graves said she got tired of not being talked about enough so she wants to show this generation she’s the greatest of all time. Cole said when he retires, “you’ll never hear from me again.” (That might’ve gotten the biggest pop of the night so far from some people watching at home.) Beky walked out in a yellow jump suit and black stripes and a black zipper. (That can’t be fun to wrestle in, but it’s cool looking.) Cole said Trish made a critical error dragging Becky’s young daughter into the conversation because it just ticked her off. Graves agreed because Becky is dangerous enough otherwise.

The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. Becky went on the attack right at the start and stomped away at Trish in the corner. Trish threw Becky into the ringside steps