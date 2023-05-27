Seth Rollins wins the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins pinned A.J. Styles in the opening match of WWE Night of Champions 2023 with a Stomp to win the title.

The new WWE World Heavyweight Championship was introduced by Triple H during the 2023 WWE Draft and a two round tournament on both Raw and Smackdown took place to determine the final contenders for the belt.

At Night of Champions, Triple H presented Rollins with the new title minutes after he won it.

CATCH-UP: LECLAIR’S WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns & Solo vs. KO & Sami, Lesnar vs. Rhodes, Rollins vs. Styles, more