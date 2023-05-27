News Ticker

Seth Rollins wins the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 27, 2023

Seth Rollins wins new WWE World Heavyweight Championship
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins pinned A.J. Styles in the opening match of WWE Night of Champions 2023 with a Stomp to win the title.

The new WWE World Heavyweight Championship was introduced by Triple H during the 2023 WWE Draft and a two round tournament on both Raw and Smackdown took place to determine the final contenders for the belt.

At Night of Champions, Triple H presented Rollins with the new title minutes after he won it.

CATCH-UP: LECLAIR’S WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns & Solo vs. KO & Sami, Lesnar vs. Rhodes, Rollins vs. Styles, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*