AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli set to make NJPW debut at Dominion

AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli, a name on the top of many lists of people fans want to see wrestle in NJPW, is set to make his debut for the promotion at Domininon.

Castagnoli will team with Shota Umino and Jon Moxley to challenge for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship at Dominion on June 4 against current champions Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii.

The announcement was made after an 8 man tag match at the BOSJ 30 Finals today that saw Shota Umino & Ren Narita & El Desperado & Mike Bailey beat Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Ryusuke Taguchi when Narita beat Taguchi via submission. After the match Umino issued a challenge for the Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship and announced his partners would be AEW wrestlers Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli