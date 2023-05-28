NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 winner determined

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 tournament has a winner.

Master Wato beat Titan in the finals of the touranment today after hitting Recientemente II at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. The match 24:48 before Wato was able to secure the victory.

After the match, Wato challenged current IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion Hiromu Takahashi to a match at Dominion on June 4 in his hometown of Osaka. With the win, Wato, who turned 26 in March, became the youngest Japanese wrestler to ever win the BOSJ tournament. Wato will carry an eight match winning streak into Dominion.