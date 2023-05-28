News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/28 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-29-18) Reaction to Rousey-Jax, Food Fight, Braun-Balor, Women’s Gauntlet, Sami-Lashley (133 min.)

May 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins as they discuss Ronda Rousey-Nia Jax angle, the Women’s Gauntlet, Sami Zayn’s apology, Food Fight, Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Elias, and more including live callers, our on-site correspondent from Richmond, Va., and a lot of emails.

