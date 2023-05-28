HEYDORN’S TAKE: Don’t hold me to this – AEW Double or Nothing 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW is back on PPV with Double or Nothing 2023 and since it happens only four times of year, it should feel pretty damn important. It doesn’t.

Look, I blame the build to the show a little bit for this, but AEW just also has a lot going on that’s bigger than a PPV. They got a new show announced that will premiere in a couple weeks, CM Punk has been hovering all around the new show and the company, Forbidden Door looms, and a massive show in front of 60,000 plus inside of Wembley Stadium is also on the horizon.

I mean, I hate to say it, but all of those things are more interesting than Jungle Boy attempting to win the world championship. Double or Nothing this year has some good matches on the show and matches that undoubtedly will deliver for those that choose to order the event or that have decided to join the show in Vegas. Nothing on the show is must-see, though. Will CM Punk appear? We’ll see.

Call this a preview, a calm look into the distant future, or a gaze into a wondrous crystal ball; just don’t hold me to anything, ok?

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole – Unsanctioned Match

I go back and forth on this one. Not the outcome, but on what they’ve done from a storyline perspective. The angle with Adam Cole and Britt Baker was tremendously ineffective, but is the main driver to the heat and level of disdain that Cold is supposed to have for Jericho. Because that didn’t land, it feels like the feud is built up on a house of cards. That said, everything after the awful angle has landed and turned the tide a tad. Cole is winning this and a world title shot will be in his future later this year.

Blackjack Battle Royal – AEW International Championship

No more Battle Royal matches for like a year, Tony Khan. At least a year. This seems to exist just to exist and Orange Cassidy will be the star. He’ll retain his championship as well.

Jaime Hayter vs. Toni Storm – AEW Women’s World Championship

Jaime Hayter is injured, so I’m not sure how much of this match we’ll actually get. Regardless, it’s the worst built match on the show by a wide margin. What’s the precipice of Storm getting the title shot? This should have been Outcasts vs. OG’s and instead it’s “oh crap, we need a women’s title match on the show.” Hayter retains.

Wardlow vs. Christian Cage – TNT Championship Ladder Match

I’d have preferred a regular match between these two. I get the ladder stipulation, but no. This didn’t need that and Wardlow did need to show he could work a traditional match with Cage. Look for big, strength centered ladder spot from Wardlow in this, which will lead to his win and retaining of the championship.

Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie – TBS Championship

If a feud happens on AEW Rampage and nobody is around to see it, does it still happen? Cargill wins and keeps the streak and title reign going.

FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett w/ Mark Briscoe as Special Referee – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Yes, I could have done without the silliness of Mark Briscoe getting needlessly fired up about getting hit with a piledriver by FTR, but outside of that, I’ve like this build. It’s simple, but presents clear heels and clear babyfaces that the audience can react to. Briscoe will call this thing down the middle and FTR will vanquish the evil Lethal and Jarrett forces once and for all. I have to mention … Jeff Jarrett on a PPV in 2023. How does the guy do it?

The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club – Anarchy in the Arena

The best built match on the show from a strict rivalry perspective. They don’t have the fans clearly on one side of this argument, which could make the match difficult to work, but there is enough star power and the rivalry has been built up long enough for it to be believable that these guys want to tear each other to pieces. I’m expecting pure chaos with this one and poor Wheeler Yuta doing the job to give The Elite the win.

MJF vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy vs. Darby Allin – AEW World Championship

I mean, just look at that match listing. It’s MJF and everyone else. AEW set and reset the framing of this match multiple times and that did no favors for the challengers. Guevara has been in and out of babyface and heel for months and doesn’t have an established baseline for audience to connect with. Jungle Boy and Allin aren’t there yet, so MJF stands tall in the end, but after a very memorable match. I’m guessing we get a major CM Punk tease by the time the show fades to black as well.

CATCH-UP: Becky Lynch responds to loss at WWE Night of Champions