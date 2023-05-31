CM Punk officially announced for AEW Collision premiere

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After months of being away from wrestling, CM Punk will return to AEW at the premiere of Collision in Chicago on June 17. Tony Khan announced the news during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

BREAKING NEWS

As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @tonyrkhan on #AEWDynamite, @CMPunk returns to #AEW on Saturday, June 17 for the premiere episode #AEWCollision LIVE from the @UnitedCenter in Chicago! Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/2hPrJgCFxM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023

Khan did not reveal whether or not Punk would wrestle on the show or appear in another fashion. Punk has been away from AEW since All Out last year. At that event, Punk won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and tore his tricep in the process.

Punk famously went on a post PPV media scrum tirade against The Elite, which led to a backstage brawl between himself, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

CM Punk is a two-time AEW World Champion and a former WWE Champion.

CATCH-UP: Nick Aldis opens up on free agency